Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to trim roster to 85 players
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players. The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows: - Cornerback Tye Smith - Fullback Jake Bargas - Outside linebacker Andre Mintze - Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie) - Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie) RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 playersTeams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30. The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
At least five more players will need to be cut by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Why Lorenzo Styles believes he can be a No. 1 wide receiver for Notre Dame
Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is emerging as the Fighting Irish's No. 1 wideout ahead of the 2022 season.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Roz' highlights new Pima County Sports Hall of Fame class
The Star's longtime columnist on hall of famer Jim Rosborough, an ex-Cat's impressive push to the big leagues, and the identity of Tucson's own "Moonlight" Graham. Impressive, engaging Jim Rosborough deserving of Pima County Sports Hall of Fame nod. Lute Olson was on vacation in Europe in the summer 1989...
Countdown to FFF: Haynesville
HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville. "Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says. "I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go." Teammate...
Jerry West, Rod Thorn to Introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame Induction
Bob Huggins' special day is all set.
