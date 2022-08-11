Read full article on original website
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Roads are about to get more crowded as roughly 50,000 college and private school students are heading back to campus on Monday. Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Howard Dicus breaks down visitor arrivals to Hawaii in July and compares number to 2019. Business Report: June unemployment. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus provides an island-by-island...
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
No signs of price relief on Oahu
Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. Elections...
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique
Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
Don Ho honored at International Market Place on 92nd birthday
The late Don Ho's 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
