Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Roads are about to get more crowded as roughly 50,000 college and private school students are heading back to campus on Monday. Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
HAWAII STATE
seniorsmatter.com

Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu

We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler

Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Howard Dicus breaks down visitor arrivals to Hawaii in July and compares number to 2019. Business Report: June unemployment. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus provides an island-by-island...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

No signs of price relief on Oahu

Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique

Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
HONOLULU, HI

