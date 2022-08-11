Read full article on original website
COVID-19 UPDATE - August 15, 2022
3,402 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,071,659 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 335 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 22.6 cases per 100k; 33.8 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
