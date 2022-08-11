Read full article on original website
Related
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
myfoxzone.com
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Washington Examiner
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Persons Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fredericksburg (Fredericksburg, TX)
A news release from the Texas DPS states that a multi-vehicle crash took place on Thursday at 6.30 AM. The accident involved a 1997 Infinity I30 that drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 and entered the [..]
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive
Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
Eater
Amazon Is Putting Palm Scanners in a Handful of Bay Area Whole Foods Stores
At least a half dozen Bay Area Whole Foods stores will be getting “creepy Amazon One palm scanners” around the end of this month, SFGATE reports. The outlet says it contacted 13 Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley to ask if the locations would be included in the 65 California stores that will receive the controversial contactless payment technology. But because the workers were not authorized to speak with the media, the outlet isn’t reporting which stores confirmed plans to install the devices.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Comments / 0