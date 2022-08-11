ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
There's no place like homeless

Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive

Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
Amazon Is Putting Palm Scanners in a Handful of Bay Area Whole Foods Stores

At least a half dozen Bay Area Whole Foods stores will be getting “creepy Amazon One palm scanners” around the end of this month, SFGATE reports. The outlet says it contacted 13 Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley to ask if the locations would be included in the 65 California stores that will receive the controversial contactless payment technology. But because the workers were not authorized to speak with the media, the outlet isn’t reporting which stores confirmed plans to install the devices.
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
