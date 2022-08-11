ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge, NE
City
Washington, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Thurston, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Dixon, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Discussion held about extending fireworks time, in Beatrice

BEATRICE – After years of having a more restrictive period for fireworks sales and use, a city councilman is suggesting adopting the state’s lengthier time frame. Beatrice City Councilman Tim Fralin wants the city to adopt the state’s June 24th through July 5th sales and use period, based on input from fireworks stand operators. State regulations also allow sale from December 28th to January 1st.
BEATRICE, NE
ems1.com

Judge dismisses Neb. EMTs from lawsuit over woman's death

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%,...
BELLEVUE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial District#Retirement#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The County Court
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Deontae Rush. Rush is accused of killing a Lincoln man over an attempted drug theft last year. The trial was initially delayed twice and was set to resume on Monday at the earliest after the judge tested positive for COVID-19.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff implementing Labor Day 'step wave'

SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the Labor Day “Step Wave” Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. The “Step Wave” is focused on impaired drivers. A sheriff’s office press release says there have been four motor vehicle deaths in Fremont County so far this year, including three that were caused by impaired drivers.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln house struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a case of shots being fired at a home. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and during the course of the investigation, found that a home just west of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'

All content © copyright RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA. KBIE-FM / KNCY-AM 1600 AM | 911 Central Ave. | Nebraska City, NE 68410. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy