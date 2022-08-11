ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Department of Justice moves to unseal Trump search warrant amid widespread criticism

By By Richie Malouf | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWdPo_0hDvfseN00

(The Center Square) – Facing widespread criticism over its actions, the U.S. Department of Justice is asking a court to unseal the search warrant of former President Donald Trump's home.

At a Thursday news briefing, Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed questions regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation's recent raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in search of potentially confidential White House files.

Garland announced that the department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant for the raid.

"Just now, the justice department has filed a motion in the southern district of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week," Garland said.

Garland said that a federal court had approved the search warrant after finding probable cause and that the raid was an even application of the law.

"Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor," Garland said. "Under my watch, that is precisely what the justice department is doing."

Garland added that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant and that the department would usually seek a less intrusive means to obtain documents.

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," Garland said. "The Department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken."

Many Republicans and even some Democrats criticized the investigation and the raid as being politically motivated, with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., saying the raid was similar to the persecution of political opponents in third-world countries.

"Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships," U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said this week. "But never before in America."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added that the raid was an abuse of power and that Congress should hold hearings to find answers regarding the circumstances of the raid.

"The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented. It is corrupt & an abuse of power," Cruz said. "Congress must demand answers. We need hearings; we need subpoenas. Dems in charge will refuse, but the American people deserve to know why Biden is using the FBI as his political enforcers."

Garland said Thursday that the raid was not politically motivated.

"Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors," Garland said. "I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic, public servants."

Citing legal and ethical obligations, Garland said he could not offer any additional details concerning the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-White House counsel interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago docs

The Department of Justice has returned passports belonging to former president Donald Trump that agents took during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to an email from the department shared by a Trump spokesperson, the bureau’s “filter agents” seized three passports in Mr Trump’s name, two of them expired and one of them his active diplomatic passport.Meanwhile, a date has been set for a Florida federal court to hear arguments on whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search. The hearing will take place this Thursday at 1pm.The Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy