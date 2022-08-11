ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase will 'briefly pause' ETH and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals during Ethereum Merge

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced it will be temporarily suspending certain token deposits and withdrawals when Ethereum’s core developers transition the blockchain to proof-of-stake, or PoS. In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase product manager Armin Rezaiean-Asel said that during the Merge event, the crypto exchange will “briefly...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto lender Hodlnaut seeks judicial management to avoid forced liquidation

Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut is seeking judicial management to manage its ongoing liquidity crisis and avoid the forced liquidation of assets in the current bear market. The crypto lender informed its users in a Tuesday announcement that they have applied to the Singapore High Court to be placed under...
CoinTelegraph

Binance distances from WazirX as Indian regulators keep chasing crypto

The Twitter exchange between WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty and Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao over the ownership of the Indian crypto exchange grabbed a lot of headlines in the first week of August. WazirX was reportedly acquired by Binance in 2019, and ever since then, the Indian crypto...
CoinTelegraph

ISLAMICOIN launches the first crypto wallet in the world with a recovery wallet service

ISLAMICOIN, one of the leading projects in the world of cryptocurrency and Islamic finance, announced the launch of the first Halal-only crypto wallet with special features under the name of “ISLAMIwallet.”. This much-anticipated crypto wallet was released after experiments and tests to ensure the safety and functionality of what...
CoinTelegraph

Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters ‘cup-and-handle’ breakout mode

Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing cup-and-handle pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
CoinTelegraph

Starfish Finance: A cross-chain DeFi, NFT-finance platform on Astar Network, a Polkadot parachain

August 15, 2022 — Starfish Finance is a pioneer project in the Astar incubation project and the first decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) finance platform on Astar Network. It recently closed its seed round led by Next Web Capital, joined by GBV Capital, Parity, Acala, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Tokensoft, Paribus, Alphanonce, MindWorks Ventures, Popfield Ventures, MetaverseHub, Oriole Ventures and others. The round signals a deep and long-term collaboration between Starfish Finance and renowned strategic partners, and the protocol is vigorously supported.
CoinTelegraph

Fed to issue long-awaited guidelines for granting master accounts to crypto banks

The United States Federal Reserve Board announced Monday that it had finalized its guidelines for the factors reserve banks are to consider when reviewing requests for Federal Reserve accounts and payment services. The guidelines create a three-tiered review framework with the level of due diligence to be provided, depending on the applicant’s risk level.
CoinTelegraph

Solana startup aims to plug $50B leak in the collectibles market

Valuable physical collectibles — from precious stones to baseball cards — have always been highly sought after. While the digital age has reduced some transactional friction in collectibles marketplaces, the resulting gains for collectors have been heavily diluted by the high fees of e-commerce behemoths. Combined with shipping risks and potential for fraud, these barriers have held the collectibles market back from truly explosive growth.
CoinTelegraph

Galaxy Digital terminates BitGo acquisition, citing breach of contract

After more than a year of efforts to acquire the digital asset custodian BitGo, Mike Novogratz’s cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital has decided to drop the acquisition. Galaxy has terminated the BitGo acquisition, citing a breach of contract, the firm officially announced on Monday. According to the statement, Galaxy...
CoinTelegraph

Is Bitcoin really a hedge against inflation?

While Bitcoin (BTC) has failed in countering this year's rampant global inflation, it should still be considered as an inflation hedge, says Steven Lubka, the managing director of private consumers at Swan Bitcoin. According to Lubka, Bitcoin works well as a hedge against rising prices when inflation is caused by...
CoinTelegraph

Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests ‘final flush’ of sellers

A recent spike in short-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest “The Week On Chain” report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Monday points out that short-term...
CoinTelegraph

Bank of China unveils new e-CNY smart contract test program for school education

According to local news outlet Sohu.com, on Tuesday, the state-owned Bank of China announced a new program to bridge primary school education with smart contracts. In a combined partnership with local education and financial authorities, parents residing in the city of Chengdu, located in China's Sichuan province, will be able to enroll their children in after-school or extracurricular lessons using the digital yuan central bank digital currency, or e-CNY.
CoinTelegraph

Brazil brokerage giant with 3.6M clients launches BTC and ETH trading

Brazilian brokerage giant XP Inc has officially launched its crypto trading platform XTAGE in Brazil, bringing a potential 3.6 million users to the crypto markets. The news was broke in a Monday post by the Nasdaq Exchange Twitter account, noting that XP had rung the exchange’s “Opening Bell” to celebrate the launch of the XTAGE digital assets trading platform.
CoinTelegraph

Traders flinch after Ethereum price rejects at $2,000

Ether (ETH) rejected the $2,000 resistance on Aug. 14, but the solid 82.8% gain since the rising wedge formation started on July 13 certainly seems like a victory for the bull market. Undoubtedly, the “ultrasound money” dream gets closer as the network expects the Merge transaction to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus network on Sept. 16.
CoinTelegraph

Kevin O’Leary says sacrificing Tornado Cash worth it for institutional adoption

Clamping down on crypto applications that “mess with the primal forces of regulation” is necessary, says Shark Tank host and millionaire venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary, who argued that Tornado Cash and similar services are preventing real institutional capital from coming into the space. In a discussion on...
CoinTelegraph

Exit stage left: Eqonex to close crypto exchange after two years

Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm Eqonex has announced it will be exiting the “crowded crypto exchange space” by shuttering part of its operations. In a Monday announcement, Eqonex said it will close trading on its crypto exchange on Aug. 22, with users allowed to withdraw funds until Sept. 14. The firm said the closure was part of an effort to streamline operations that focused on offering “the most potential for revenue growth and long-term financial sustainability,” which included its asset management and custody services at Digivault.
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Lauds Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, applauds the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law today by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes a $369 billion investment in energy security and combating climate change – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history. The legislative action is projected to reduce harmful carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005896/en/ The Inflation Reduction Act promotes clean transportation to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company builds a full range of electric, zero-emission school buses that put student and community health first. (Photo: Business Wire)
