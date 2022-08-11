Read full article on original website
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Film Review: Lurid Horror Prequel Cranks Up the Camp Value to 11
You know the story (or maybe you don’t): A grown woman who looks like a child due to “proportional dwarfism” scams her way into being adopted by a loving family, only to terrorize them and attempt to seduce the husband. So goes the plot of “Orphan,” a middling-yet-gonzo horror flick from 2009.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
International Business Times
Video Shows Johnny Depp Dressed As King Louis XV On French Movie Set
Johnny Depp channeled his inner royalty on the set of his upcoming movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn. Social media user @u/wanderlust_12 shared Wednesday a video on Reddit of the 59-year-old award-winning actor dressed-up in regal attire, complete with a white wig and powdered makeup. He was seemingly on a break from filming the historical-romance movie and conversing with the production staff in the clip.
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Lands at Peacock
“Meet Cute,” the romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, has landed at Peacock, where it will premiere Sept. 21. The “SNL” alum and “The Flight Attendant” star play Gary and Sheila, who fall in love at first sight and spend a perfect evening together. If their meet-cute sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is: it turns out Sheila has a time machine, and she’s been using it to relive the night over and over again. When their first date leaves them wanting more, Sheila travels back into Gary’s past to try to change him into the perfect man.
‘She Said,’ ‘Till’ and Martin Scorsese Documentary to World Premiere at New York Film Festival
The Harvey Weinstein drama “She Said,” the Emmett Till biopic “Till” and new documentaries from Martin Scorsese and James Ivory have been added to the New York Film Festival lineup as world premieres. The films will all premiere in the Spotlight section of the festival, and...
Architectural Digest Edited Looted Cambodian Relics Out of San Francisco Mansion Photo Shoot
The luxury magazine said they altered the photo due to ”unresolved publication rights“. Architectural Digest photoshopped out images in a San Francisco mansion layout that hid what was thought to be stolen Cambodian relics, The Washington Post reported Monday. According to the Post, the luxury magazine published a photo...
Prime Video Shifts ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Release Strategy, Will Drop First 2 Episodes on Sept. 1
Prime Video’s big budget fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is giving fans a double dose of Middle-Earth. The streamer confirmed Tuesday it will release the first two episodes of the series on Sept. 1 instead of just one episode as originally planned.
‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Paul Mescal Returns Home as Prodigal Son Accused of Committing a Violent Act (Video)
A24’s newest trailer for “God’s Creatures” sees Paul Mescal’s return home as a prodigal son, who is soon accused of committing a violent act. Set in a quiet Irish fishing village, Mescal, who plays Brian in the thriller, moves back home after living in Australia. His mother, Aileen, played by Emily Watson, is elated about his homecoming and pulls her weight to make his life easier — even if that means compromising her values.
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Adam Scott Says Filming ‘Severance’ During the Pandemic Was Like ‘A Strange Groundhog Day’
This story about “Severance” star Adam Scott first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When it came to filming the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” Adam Scott could relate to the series’ central concept of a procedure that can completely separate a person’s work-life consciousness from their personal life. That’s because filming during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic was like being in the Wild West, with Scott describing a life of being shuttled in a van between the show’s set and the empty apartment where he spent his nights alone.
Mary vs Elizabeth: The battle of the Tudor queens in All About History 120
Inside All About History 119: Discover the conflict between the Tudor sisters that informed the reigns of Mary I and Elizabeth I of England
tatler.com
Honouring the enduring elegance of Princess Anne on her birthday
The second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne has witnessed the evolving monarchy first-hand. Born in 1950, the Princess Royal has remained a glimmering beacon of British style for over seven decades. A stalwart of tastefully tailored coat dresses, marvellous millinery and pastel hues, the princess's fashion hallmarks are those of championing local designers, injecting modernist riffs into heritage silhouettes and truly celebrating sovereign style as an art form.
Fantastic Fest 2022 Lineup to Include Premiere of Paramount’s ‘Smile’ and Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’
For years, Fantastic Fest, the annual genre film festival in Austin, Texas, has been one of the best kept secrets on the festival circuit. Taking place at one theater (the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar), it’s an endlessly delightful cornucopia of exploding heads, talking animals and deviant sex (sometimes all in the same movie). This year’s festival features 21 world premieres, 14 North American premieres and 21 U.S. premieres, with a mixture of mainstream fare (Paramount’s new horror movie “Smile” will have its premiere at the festival) and the endearingly esoteric.
Prince Harry ‘intensely focused’ on investigating Diana’s final moments for his new book
PRINCE Harry has been “intensely focused” on investigating Princess Diana’s final hours for his new book. Official judicial sources in Paris say the Duke of Sussex’s researchers have been seeking information about the car crash that killed his mother 25 years ago. They are believed to...
‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Heads Back to Theaters in Imax With Advance ‘Andor’ Footage
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is headed back to Imax theaters this month — six years after the film’s initial release. But this time, it’ll come with a first look at Disney and Lucasfilm’s next streaming series, the “Rogue One” prequel “Andor.”
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes': Rachel Zegler Cozies Up With Tom Blyth in First Look (Photo)
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” has released its official first look image of its young stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the plot to this highly anticipated...
Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Shantaram’ (Photo)
“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is apparently running from the law in his latest project, “Shantaram.”. In the first look photo for the Apple TV+ series, which the streamer released on Monday, Hunnam sits atop a motorcycle in what appears to be a run down encampment. The series, based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Reconciliation Between Old Enemies (Video)
Unlikely alliances may be on the horizon for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the Season 5 trailer teases the show’s biggest conflict yet. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in the fourth season, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.
