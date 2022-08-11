“Meet Cute,” the romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, has landed at Peacock, where it will premiere Sept. 21. The “SNL” alum and “The Flight Attendant” star play Gary and Sheila, who fall in love at first sight and spend a perfect evening together. If their meet-cute sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is: it turns out Sheila has a time machine, and she’s been using it to relive the night over and over again. When their first date leaves them wanting more, Sheila travels back into Gary’s past to try to change him into the perfect man.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO