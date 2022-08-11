ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward

Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bulletproof#Gun Violence#Celebrity#Football Players#Vehicles#Mercedez Benz#Dreamchasers#Hibachi
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy, Says Tony Yayo

Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but decided not to — that’s according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled him and 50 taking a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why he didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album

50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch

Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ain’t It Funny: Ja Rule Finally Condemns Irv Gotti’s Ashanti Comments After Murder Inc. Head Shades Singer AGAIN

Irv Gotti still has Ashanti on the brain and the singer’s “brother” is finally putting out a statement on what’s transpired. Since his recent chatty appearance on Drink Champs, many people have urged Irv Gotti to stop discussing an alleged private relationship with Ashanti that happened twenty years ago, but Irv’s loose lips just keep on running. Even Rapper Fat Joe publicly dragging him wasn’t enough to quiet him, and in his latest interview, the record executive spoke on the songstress, AGAIN.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet

Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy