A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward
Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
thesource.com
2 Chainz Expands Esco Restaurant After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
According to several confirmed reports, 2 Chainz will be expanding his Esco Restaurant And Tapas chain just six years after opening the flagship location in Atlanta in 2016. This milestone comes shortly after Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard settled a lawsuit out of court with the family of drug czar Pablo Escobar.
Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Watch: Nipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder. Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren...
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy, Says Tony Yayo
Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but decided not to — that’s according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled him and 50 taking a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why he didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Claims The Game Wrote ‘What Up Gangsta’: ‘You Wasn’t Even Around’
50 Cent has responded to recent claims made by Wack 100 that The Game wrote the G-Unit rapper’s 2003 track “What Up Gangsta.”. Back in March, during a Clubhouse session, The Game’s manager dropped a bombshell about one of the opening songs on 50’s 2003 breakout album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
People
Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy: 'We Here Forever Technically'
Kanye West is "forever" connected to Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. On Wednesday, the trio showed off their matching tattoos in an Instagram photo. Lacy, 24, shared the image of himself, Lil Uzi Vert, 27, and the "Stronger" rapper, 45, holding out their arms, their new ink on full display on the inside of their arms just above the elbow.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album
50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
hiphop-n-more.com
Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch
Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
Watch the Moment Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Is Hit by an Impatient Lambo Driver
I'm really glad I'm not the driver of that Lamborghini.
HipHopDX.com
Kevin Gates Addresses Those Who ‘Brag’ About Killing People: ‘Taking A Life Is Very Sacred’
Kevin Gates has spoken out about those who brag about killing, while addressing the permanence of the act. During a recent interview with the Off The Record podcast, he condemned those using murders as some kind of flex after Akademiks brought up the topic of trauma. “Taking a life is...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Ain’t It Funny: Ja Rule Finally Condemns Irv Gotti’s Ashanti Comments After Murder Inc. Head Shades Singer AGAIN
Irv Gotti still has Ashanti on the brain and the singer’s “brother” is finally putting out a statement on what’s transpired. Since his recent chatty appearance on Drink Champs, many people have urged Irv Gotti to stop discussing an alleged private relationship with Ashanti that happened twenty years ago, but Irv’s loose lips just keep on running. Even Rapper Fat Joe publicly dragging him wasn’t enough to quiet him, and in his latest interview, the record executive spoke on the songstress, AGAIN.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
HipHopDX.com
DJ EFN Explains Why Black Star + Dave Chappelle ‘Drink Champs’ Episode Is Iced
Miami, FL – The highly anticipated Drink Champs episode featuring Black Star and a surprise appearance from Dave Chappelle was iced on Monday (August 15) — and now, there’s some insight into why. In a statement to HipHopDX, co-host DJ EFN explained the episode’s Houdini act and...
'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet
Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
