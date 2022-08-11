Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO