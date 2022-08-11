Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
San Francisco to Challenge Court Ruling That Bars Non-Citizen Voting in School Board Elections
San Francisco will challenge a court decision that blocks non-citizens from voting in the city’s school board elections. City Attorney David Chiu revealed on Aug. 15. that his office is filing an appeal to reinstate the rights for eligible immigrants without U.S. citizenship. “We believe that allowing non-citizen parents...
sfstandard.com
London Breed’s Brother Appears in Court Amid Continuing Questions About DA’s Conflict of Interest
The new attorney handling the prosecution of Mayor London Breed’s brother assured a judge Monday that any conflict of interest linked to newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had been dealt with by walling her off from the case. Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, was convicted of murder, carjacking and...
sfstandard.com
This Week in Civics: Hip-Hop Goes Green, Bowl for a Good Cause & Run in a ‘Giant Race’
Hip Hop For Change’s Environmental Justice Summit. Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, Montgomery St. When you think of hip-hop, environmental justice may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, Bay Area-based nonprofit Hip Hop For Change will be advocating for Mother Earth this weekend. On Saturday,...
sfstandard.com
It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies
Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
sfstandard.com
Laguna Honda Closure Pushed Back by 2 Months
Regulators have extended the closure date for Laguna Honda Hospital by another two months to give the nursing home more time to figure out where to transfer the 600-plus residents who still call the facility home. San Francisco officials announced the extension on Monday in a joint announcement with the...
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
sfstandard.com
Victims Named In SF Double Homicide Where Family Member Is Main Suspect
A man and woman who were shot and killed Saturday in a Bayview home have been named. The victims were allegedly shot by a family member, 23-year-old Irvin Hernandez Flores, who was arrested at the scene and jailed on two counts of homicide, burglary and child endangerment. Officers responded to...
sfstandard.com
SF Police Release Video of Mission Shooting, Questions Remain About ‘Friendly Fire’
San Francisco police have attempted to clear up details around an officer-involved shooting by releasing body camera footage at a town hall event – but questions remain over alleged ‘friendly fire’ between officers. The shooting at Shotwell Street in the Mission saw the arrest of Jose Corvera...
sfstandard.com
SF In BloomSF In Bloom
Phoenix and Shalaco McGee’s shared love of plants first blossomed over a tree aloe the pair planted on their first date in the Mission 10 years ago. Since then, their passion for flora and fauna of all sorts—but especially California native wildflowers—has flourished, growing into a popular TikTok account with over 340,000 followers and a line of wildflower seed mixes.
sfstandard.com
Suspects in San Francisco Assault of 70-Year-Old Asian Woman Are Aged 11, 13, 18. One Is Still at Large
San Francisco police have announced suspects aged 11, 13 and 18 were arrested in the brutal assault and robbery of a 70-year-old Asian American woman on July 31. SFPD is also trying to find a 14-year-old they say was involved with the attack. The 11-year-old will not be charged because of their young age.
sfstandard.com
2 Dead in Bayview Shooting. A Young Family Member Is the Main Suspect
A man and woman have been shot and killed in a Bayview home by a 23-year-old family member, San Francisco police said. SFPD officers responded to a call for shots fired and a welfare check at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue and found the victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
