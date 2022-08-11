ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies

Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
City
Standard, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Laguna Honda Closure Pushed Back by 2 Months

Regulators have extended the closure date for Laguna Honda Hospital by another two months to give the nursing home more time to figure out where to transfer the 600-plus residents who still call the facility home. San Francisco officials announced the extension on Monday in a joint announcement with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Recalled School Board#Lowell High School
sfstandard.com

SF In BloomSF In Bloom

Phoenix and Shalaco McGee’s shared love of plants first blossomed over a tree aloe the pair planted on their first date in the Mission 10 years ago. Since then, their passion for flora and fauna of all sorts—but especially California native wildflowers—has flourished, growing into a popular TikTok account with over 340,000 followers and a line of wildflower seed mixes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

2 Dead in Bayview Shooting. A Young Family Member Is the Main Suspect

A man and woman have been shot and killed in a Bayview home by a 23-year-old family member, San Francisco police said. SFPD officers responded to a call for shots fired and a welfare check at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue and found the victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy