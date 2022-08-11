You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO