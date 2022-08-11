Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
48hills.org
Stopping evictions in the Western Addition
When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco to Challenge Court Ruling That Bars Non-Citizen Voting in School Board Elections
San Francisco will challenge a court decision that blocks non-citizens from voting in the city’s school board elections. City Attorney David Chiu revealed on Aug. 15. that his office is filing an appeal to reinstate the rights for eligible immigrants without U.S. citizenship. “We believe that allowing non-citizen parents...
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
sfstandard.com
Laguna Honda Closure Pushed Back by 2 Months
Regulators have extended the closure date for Laguna Honda Hospital by another two months to give the nursing home more time to figure out where to transfer the 600-plus residents who still call the facility home. San Francisco officials announced the extension on Monday in a joint announcement with the...
sfstandard.com
It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies
Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
48hills.org
Not a whole lot of debating at D6 debate
I was really looking forward to a lively debate between the D6 candidates this week; four people, including the incumbent and the most prominent challenger, sat for 90 minutes with a solid format and a chance to make clear their policy differences. I walked away disappointed. So many opportunities, so...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Francisco 2022
Ever since the 1960s, San Francisco has been a vibrant melting pot of free thinkers, bohemians, and anything a little unconventional. The Californian city has been at the forefront of many progressive movements from the beat generation to the revolutionary gay-rights crusade. With its reputation for being alternative and funky,...
sfstandard.com
This Week in Civics: Hip-Hop Goes Green, Bowl for a Good Cause & Run in a ‘Giant Race’
Hip Hop For Change’s Environmental Justice Summit. Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, Montgomery St. When you think of hip-hop, environmental justice may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, Bay Area-based nonprofit Hip Hop For Change will be advocating for Mother Earth this weekend. On Saturday,...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
thesfnews.com
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials
SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Are we headed for a market correction?
The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?
You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
Opinion: State Budget Hid $279.5 Million to Build New Ballpark for Oakland A’s
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
Bay Area favorites team up for mouthwatering ice cream release
The joint production from Humphry Slocombe and Señor Sisig is called “Churron,” a combination of “churro + turon,” per Señor Sisig’s Instagram.
sfstandard.com
London Breed’s Brother Appears in Court Amid Continuing Questions About DA’s Conflict of Interest
The new attorney handling the prosecution of Mayor London Breed’s brother assured a judge Monday that any conflict of interest linked to newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had been dealt with by walling her off from the case. Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, was convicted of murder, carjacking and...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.
SFist
It's Been Four Years Since Salesforce Park and the Transit Center Opened — and Then Closed and Opened Again
Four years ago this past Friday, on August 12, 2018, we saw the long-anticipated grand opening of one of San Francisco's grandest infrastructure projects in decades. Since then there was an abrupt closure due to structural concerns, a reopening, and we've had a lengthy pandemic that has kept the area surrounding Salesforce Transit Center pretty sleepy. But the building and its rooftop park remain shining examples of innovative urban development and canaries in the coal mine of a slowly reviving downtown, waiting for you to return.
