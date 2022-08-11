ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

48hills.org

Stopping evictions in the Western Addition

When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
sfstandard.com

Laguna Honda Closure Pushed Back by 2 Months

Regulators have extended the closure date for Laguna Honda Hospital by another two months to give the nursing home more time to figure out where to transfer the 600-plus residents who still call the facility home. San Francisco officials announced the extension on Monday in a joint announcement with the...
sfstandard.com

It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies

Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
48hills.org

Not a whole lot of debating at D6 debate

I was really looking forward to a lively debate between the D6 candidates this week; four people, including the incumbent and the most prominent challenger, sat for 90 minutes with a solid format and a chance to make clear their policy differences. I walked away disappointed. So many opportunities, so...
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Francisco 2022

Ever since the 1960s, San Francisco has been a vibrant melting pot of free thinkers, bohemians, and anything a little unconventional. The Californian city has been at the forefront of many progressive movements from the beat generation to the revolutionary gay-rights crusade. With its reputation for being alternative and funky,...
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
thesfnews.com

Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
San Francisco Examiner

The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?

You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
SFist

It's Been Four Years Since Salesforce Park and the Transit Center Opened — and Then Closed and Opened Again

Four years ago this past Friday, on August 12, 2018, we saw the long-anticipated grand opening of one of San Francisco's grandest infrastructure projects in decades. Since then there was an abrupt closure due to structural concerns, a reopening, and we've had a lengthy pandemic that has kept the area surrounding Salesforce Transit Center pretty sleepy. But the building and its rooftop park remain shining examples of innovative urban development and canaries in the coal mine of a slowly reviving downtown, waiting for you to return.
