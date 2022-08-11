THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 10 case drop in hospitalizations due to COVID

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 70 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Tuesday. The county reported 52 cases on Tuesday and the rest of the cases were reported in the month of August.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 33 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are two patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator. This is a 10-case drop from 43 to 33 on Thursday.

The health care system capacity has moved to yellow. Yellow status means:

Operating within standard capacity and meeting any of the following criteria: Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two (2) days, or Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two (2) consecutive days, or Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity



Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

Additionally, 49,859 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the red (high) level:

Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county reported one new case on Sunday, 13 new cases on Monday, three new cases on Tuesday and five new cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in August

The weekly Missouri COVID update shows that Cole County has a low COVID community level.

In the week prior to August 5, there were 72 COVID positive cases, 41 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

Over 61% or 46,954 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

