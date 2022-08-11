ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Society
fox32chicago.com

Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reclamation Project
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Chicago

'Makes my day': Englewood school hosts BBQ to say thanks to CPD officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community comes together to celebrate and pray for Chicago's men and women in blue.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman takes us to Englewood for the very special honor.Inside the Academy of St. Benedict the African School, you'll find a feast fit for kings. On this day, it's police officers from District 7, tasked with keeping this space safe, are welcomed inside.It's a way for the school and its students to say "thank you.""They risk their lives and we have to do something in return," said fifth grader Alona Graves. Those "thank you's" are in part because of this guy...."The school,...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
MAYWOOD, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago Signed A $422 Million Deal To Start Shifting City Operations To Renewable Energy By 2025

Clean energy is coming to Chicago courtesy of a new downstate solar energy plant as the city just finalized an agreement to start using clean, renewable energy by 2025. The goal is to run all city operations on 100% renewable energy by 2035. The contract is with Constellation New Energy LLC. in collaboration with Swift Current Energy and is valued at $422 million with the initial five-year contract starting in January. If plans go into effect, clean energy will be used to power O’Hare and Midway airports, the Harold Washington Library, and the Jardine Water Purification Plant. The Double Black Diamond solar farm, which will be owned by Swift Current Energy, will have the capacity to generate 593 megawatts.  The overall deal will go into place in 2025, with the city planning to use renewable energy from a new solar power farm in Sangamon and Morgan counties. It will be used to partially power its largest energy sources in the Chicago area. The city also plans to buy renewable energy credits from other sources to fund its other power uses, like the small and medium-sized buildings and streetlights throughout the area. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy