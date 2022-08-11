Clean energy is coming to Chicago courtesy of a new downstate solar energy plant as the city just finalized an agreement to start using clean, renewable energy by 2025. The goal is to run all city operations on 100% renewable energy by 2035. The contract is with Constellation New Energy LLC. in collaboration with Swift Current Energy and is valued at $422 million with the initial five-year contract starting in January. If plans go into effect, clean energy will be used to power O’Hare and Midway airports, the Harold Washington Library, and the Jardine Water Purification Plant. The Double Black Diamond solar farm, which will be owned by Swift Current Energy, will have the capacity to generate 593 megawatts. The overall deal will go into place in 2025, with the city planning to use renewable energy from a new solar power farm in Sangamon and Morgan counties. It will be used to partially power its largest energy sources in the Chicago area. The city also plans to buy renewable energy credits from other sources to fund its other power uses, like the small and medium-sized buildings and streetlights throughout the area.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO