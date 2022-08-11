Read full article on original website
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Latinos Don’t Benefit From The Economic Prosperity They Create
Latinos make solid and consistent contributions to Illinois’ population and labor force. Were it not for Latinos, the state’s population and workforce would have contracted. The group contributed more than $97 billion to Chicago’s economy from 2010-2018, according to the recently released 2022 Chicago Metro Latino GDP Report.
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
Cook County receives $75M grant for violence prevention programs
CHICAGO — Senator Dick Durbin was in town on the same day a $75 million grant was announced for violence prevention programs. Senator Dick Durbin spent Thursday touring St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham to learn more about its violence prevention efforts. Sen. Durbin walked around the campus and met...
More than dozen workers fired from medical center, claim wrongful termination
Local healthcare workers claim wrongful termination and the medical center that let them go claims that they had to follow the law. Alivio Medical Center said in a statement that concerning employment matters, they must adhere to applicable laws.
fox32chicago.com
Black Women's Expo kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The 27th annual Black Women's Expo got underway Friday morning at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is expected to be one of the featured speakers. The expo runs through Sunday with seminars, entertainment, and even a fashion show.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
vfpress.news
Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants
A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
Bud Billiken Parade draws thousands to South King Drive in Bronzeville
Thousands turned out for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Honorary Grand Marshal Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard said it’s exciting to participate in the parade.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
'Makes my day': Englewood school hosts BBQ to say thanks to CPD officers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community comes together to celebrate and pray for Chicago's men and women in blue.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman takes us to Englewood for the very special honor.Inside the Academy of St. Benedict the African School, you'll find a feast fit for kings. On this day, it's police officers from District 7, tasked with keeping this space safe, are welcomed inside.It's a way for the school and its students to say "thank you.""They risk their lives and we have to do something in return," said fifth grader Alona Graves. Those "thank you's" are in part because of this guy...."The school,...
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police
The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.
Chicago Signed A $422 Million Deal To Start Shifting City Operations To Renewable Energy By 2025
Clean energy is coming to Chicago courtesy of a new downstate solar energy plant as the city just finalized an agreement to start using clean, renewable energy by 2025. The goal is to run all city operations on 100% renewable energy by 2035. The contract is with Constellation New Energy LLC. in collaboration with Swift Current Energy and is valued at $422 million with the initial five-year contract starting in January. If plans go into effect, clean energy will be used to power O’Hare and Midway airports, the Harold Washington Library, and the Jardine Water Purification Plant. The Double Black Diamond solar farm, which will be owned by Swift Current Energy, will have the capacity to generate 593 megawatts. The overall deal will go into place in 2025, with the city planning to use renewable energy from a new solar power farm in Sangamon and Morgan counties. It will be used to partially power its largest energy sources in the Chicago area. The city also plans to buy renewable energy credits from other sources to fund its other power uses, like the small and medium-sized buildings and streetlights throughout the area.
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
