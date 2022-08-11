ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in deadly wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been killed in a train collision near Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirms that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, the train is blocking multiple intersections.
One man dead in car crash on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
