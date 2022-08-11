Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in deadly wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
WAFF
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been killed in a train collision near Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirms that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, the train is blocking multiple intersections.
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
WAFF
One man dead in car crash on Memorial Parkway
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound...
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
Texas man killed in Limestone County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened near the intersection of Ingram and Stewart Road, roughly nine miles south of Athens.
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
WAFF
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
New Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 5 now in operation
Decatur Fire & Rescue began operations at the new Station 5 at Danville and Modaus roads Southwest on Wednesday, leaving behind what was the city's oldest active fire station a mile away.
WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
WAFF
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
WAFF
One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
Hartselle Police Department hosting silent auction for injured Sergeant
Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction on August 13 to raise money for an injured officer.
WAFF
Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line. The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4...
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
