Missoula County, MT

Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 4 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire danger is now reported to be extreme in Missoula County.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) says hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted have prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger level.

“With conditions already so dry and with no reprieve in sight, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating outdoors,” emphasizes Ashleigh Burwick, Fire Management Officer for the Missoula Unit of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office. “Many of our human caused wildfires have been abandoned or escaped campfires and illegal trash or debris burning. All outdoor burning is closed in Missoula County, and it is never okay to leave a campfire unattended. When you are finished, make sure your campfire is cold to the touch—if it is too hot to touch then it is too hot to leave.”

Fire restrictions are not in place in the county at this time, however, there are discussions about implementing them.

