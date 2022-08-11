ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
12tomatoes.com

Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds

This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

As its breakfast business grows, Wendy’s takes aim at Burger King

The latest breakfast war is being fought over French toast sticks. On Friday, Burger King began offering three pieces of its French Toast Sticks for free to its loyalty customers, an offer that will last through the end of the month, and it’s no secret as to why: Wendy’s this week began selling its own version of the product, which Burger King has sold since the mid-1980s.
Tilman Fertitta
Mashed

Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering

If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Allrecipes.com

Why Are McDonald's Onions So Good?

Whether you find yourself under the Golden Arches because you want to treat yourself to a tasty meal or simply because it's a convenient stop, there's no denying that you're going to enjoy your food. We get it, food at McDonald's really is on another level. It's hard to resist...
Food & Wine

This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.
Allrecipes.com

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Place a completed sandwich in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, until the toast is browned and the cheese is softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Be careful not to burn the toast. Turn down the heat if the sandwich is browning too fast. Using a spatula, carefully turn the sandwich and cook until the sandwich is brown on the other side, 3 to 5 minutes.
