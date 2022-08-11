ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Flight Attendant On TikTok Shared 5 Things She'd Never Do On A Plane & Shorts Are A No

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
It's summer and while you might be tempted to wear shorts on the plane ride for your next big getaway, one flight attendant on TikTok says that's one of the worst things you can do.

Christina Ling, who runs the TikTok account @flightattinstructor, recently shared the five things she stopped doing once she became a flight attendant, and the must-watch video has already collected more than 2.5 million views.

And while shorts made the list, they weren't even her No. 1.

Ling says the biggest thing she learned after working for an airline was that you should always have your shoes on when you're going to the washroom.

"Don't walk into the aircraft washroom with socks or bare feet," Ling said in the video. "You know that liquid on the floor? It's not water."

We don't even want to know what that liquid is.

Number two on Ling's list is to "always wear your seatbelt during the flight."

This applies even if the pilots have switched off the fasten seatbelt sign, according to Ling.

"You never know when turbulence is going to hit and if it does and you're not seatbelted in you risk hitting the ceiling, or you risk being thrown forward," shared Ling.

"So that's why always wear your seatbelt."

Noted.

Next on the list is to limit your alcohol consumption while flying.

Yes, this even applies if you drink because you're an anxious flyer or you want help falling asleep.

Ling recommends not drinking too much while flying because "a drink on the ground equals three in the air."

She says being drunk on the plane is less than idea in the case of emergencies.

Ling's last two tips involves clothes.

She says you should never wear flip-flops because, again, they can cause problems during an emergency.

"If you need to slide down the slide and run, you risk those flip-flops breaking or flipping off your feet, and then you'll be running barefoot, and you risk getting your feet cut or broken or injured," said Ling. "Shoes add that layer of protection."

Finally we get to the no shorts or crop tops rule, and Ling says it's all about safety.

"In the event of an emergency, chances are there might be fire, smoke, metal, landing in the ocean, you might suffer from hypothermia and you risk getting burnt," shared Ling. "So always, always dress for the elements when you are flying."

Some of these tips are pretty hardcore, and people in the comments tried to break the tension with jokes.

"Never order Diet Coke," said one user.

Ling address that comment in another video, and suggested that ordering ginger ale is better. She says when flight attendants pour Coke at high altitudes, it's mostly just fizz.

Who would have thought?

Another user wrote what most people were probably thinking: "WHO IN HOLY HELL WEARS NO SHOES IN THE LOO??"

Another user took her drinking advice in a different direction.

"1 drink on the ground is 3 in the air," they wrote. "Should've never told me that."

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
