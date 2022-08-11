On Aug. 9, an Instagram user posted a video of an Atlanta police officer using excessive force toward her sister while he was trying to arrest her. “I can’t believe this happened to my sister!!! To give context my sister has never been in any type of unlawful situation and simply out of fear and lack of information she had questions signing her citation,” the sister said. “Last night @angelguice and her friend were hanging out at a park unknowingly after hours. Officer Brooks pulled up, asked for IDs and proceeded to give each of them a citation to sign. Angel simply wanted to know exactly what she was signing and asked for the officer’s name and badge number.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO