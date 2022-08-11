ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

rolling out

‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
rolling out

Tito Puente Jr. celebrates advances in Latin music

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Tito Puente Jr. will return to the stage of this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to help celebrate the music and culture of reggae. Puente Jr. discusses his success and the evolution of Latin music.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Atlanta Hawks 2022 draft pick AJ Griffin has a spiritual message for the world

AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin signed his first professional brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot following his selection by the Hawks and made his first appearance for the footwear chain on Aug. 13 to giveaway back-to-school supplies and participate in a check presentation to Fundamental Skills Camp.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case

A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Angela Yee reveals what’s next for her after ‘The Breakfast Club’

Angela Yee is ever-evolving. One-third of “The Breakfast Club” announced she is leaving the show this fall to host two nationally syndicated radio shows. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for years now since way before the pandemic,” Yee said on the air. “It’s really, honestly exciting. I can’t believe it. It took a long time to make this happen, so I want to thank everyone at iHeart, but of course, I really want to thank the listeners.”
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Atlanta police respond to video of officer using excessive force on Black woman

On Aug. 9, an Instagram user posted a video of an Atlanta police officer using excessive force toward her sister while he was trying to arrest her. “I can’t believe this happened to my sister!!! To give context my sister has never been in any type of unlawful situation and simply out of fear and lack of information she had questions signing her citation,” the sister said. “Last night @angelguice and her friend were hanging out at a park unknowingly after hours. Officer Brooks pulled up, asked for IDs and proceeded to give each of them a citation to sign. Angel simply wanted to know exactly what she was signing and asked for the officer’s name and badge number.”
ATLANTA, GA
