MedCity News
AstraZeneca & Daiichi drug wins another FDA approval, this time in lung cancer
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo drug Enhertu is on a hot streak, winning an FDA approval in lung cancer that marks its second affirmative regulatory decision within the span of a week. The FDA approval announced Friday covers the treatment of adults whose advanced cases of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Olaparib Combination for mCRPC
Olaparib in combination with abiraterone and prednisone, or prednisolone may soon be an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The FDA granted priority review for the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for olaparib (Lynparza) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for treatment of adult...
cancernetwork.com
Accelerated Approval Granted to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ NSCLC
Adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor HER2 mutations may now be treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Accelerated approval has been granted to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) for the treatment of patients with HER2 mutation–positive unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer following...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Enhertu for HER2 Mutant Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
The FDA approval of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) to treat HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer was based on results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial. The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc) to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval indication also noted that to be eligible for this treatment, patients with NSCLC must have tumors that activate HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and have had prior systemic therapy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
cancernetwork.com
Venetoclax Schedule Modifications Linked to Longer OS in Real-World Newly Diagnosed AML
Patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia had longer overall survival with a modified dosing schedule of venetoclax plus a hypomethylating agent. Real-world data suggest addressing and treating newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with venetoclax (Venclexta) plus hypomethylating agents requires appropriate toxicity management, including dosing and schedule modifications, according to a study published in The Oncologist.
targetedonc.com
Current Status of JAK Inhibition for the Primary Myelofibrosis Population
Raajit Rampal, MD, PhD, discusses the current treatment landscape for patients with myelofibrosis. Raajit Rampal, MD, PhD, hematologic oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the current treatment landscape for patients with myelofibrosis. According to Rampal, there are 3 approved JAK (Janus kinase) inhibitors—ruxolitinib (Jakafi), fedratinib (Inrebic), and pacritinib...
targetedonc.com
Canakinumab Does Not Improves DFS in Patients with NSCLC
The phase CANOPY-A study has missed its primary end point of disease-free survival improvement in patients with stages II to IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. The phase 3 CANOPY-A trial (NCT03447769) did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) compared with placebo, according to...
aTyr Pharma Shares Ascend As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Lung Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to aTyr Pharma’s LIFE lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod (ATYR1923), for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. A Clinical proof-of-concept was recently initiated for efzofitimod in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients...
Scientist
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
MedicalXpress
Detection of rare genetic mutation in one family could lead to better diabetes treatments
A rare genetic mutation could help explain why some families are more susceptible to diabetes and kidney failure, according to a new study led by University of Utah Health scientists. They say the discovery, made within multiple generations of a single family, could ultimately lead to better treatments for these conditions among a range of patients, no matter if they inherited the mutation or not.
drugtopics.com
Xofluza for Pediatric Treatment of Influenza Approved by FDA
Xofluza is now the first single-dose oral medication for influenza approved for children aged less than 12 years. The FDA has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xofluza (baloxavirmarboxil; Genentech, Roche Group) for the treatment ofacute uncomplicated influenza in children aged 5 to 12 years within the first 48 hours of symptoms. Before now, no single-dose oral influenza medication had been approved for children in this age range.
physiciansweekly.com
High Mortality Risk in Patients With Leukemia Hospitalized With CDI
Among patients with leukemia admitted to the hospital with Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), those with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have considerably higher adjusted odds of mortality, hospital charges, and length of stay (LOS), according to a study presented by Mahmoud Mansour, MD, at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Proceedings—Hematologic Malignancies at ASCO’s Annual Meeting.
healio.com
Risk for VTE higher with COVID-19 than influenza
Compared with patients hospitalized with influenza, patients hospitalized with COVID-19, both before and during vaccine availability, had elevated risk for venous thromboembolism, researchers reported in JAMA. There was no difference between patients with COVID-19 and patients with influenza in risk for arterial thromboembolism. The researchers analyzed 41,443 patients with COVID-19...
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
aao.org
Week in review: Endophthalmitis linked to pandemic mask wearing, quality of life in children with glaucoma, ocular manifestations of IBD
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Increases in postsurgical endophthalmitis may be linked to pandemic mask wearing. A Japanese retrospective study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic–related mask wearing on endophthalmitis rates following vitrectomy or cataract surgery. Researchers noted significantly higher postsurgical endophthalmitis rates in the COVID-masking period (July 2020 to June 2021) than in the pre-pandemic period (January to December 2019), with an even greater incidence in the vitrectomy-alone group (OR 3.05). Interestingly, among the identified pathogens, Staphylococcus lugdonensis was seen only during the COVID-masking period. British Journal of Ophthalmology.
