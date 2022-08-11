The United States men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Americans are set to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes they make some sort of impact to show just how far U.S. men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those who highlight the current squad. By the time the World Cup starts in November, only two players will be over 30 years old.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO