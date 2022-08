MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO