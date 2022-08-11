Read full article on original website
Arteta berated Arsenal players, banned them from social media and used lightbulb to inspire them as season fell apart
MIKEL ARTEA ripped into his players as Arsenal’s season unravelled and they allowed Champions League qualification to slip through their fingers. The furious Gunners boss launched a series of expletive-laden tirades during the painful finale to their 2021-22 campaign when they lost five of their last ten games. Arteta’s...
