Read full article on original website
Related
Arteta berated Arsenal players, banned them from social media and used lightbulb to inspire them as season fell apart
MIKEL ARTEA ripped into his players as Arsenal’s season unravelled and they allowed Champions League qualification to slip through their fingers. The furious Gunners boss launched a series of expletive-laden tirades during the painful finale to their 2021-22 campaign when they lost five of their last ten games. Arteta’s...
England aim to reignite early-summer fire but will be wary of South Africa
For those who prefer their international cricket played with a red ball rather than white, the past six weeks have required a great deal of patience. Ben Stokes has been among them, England’s Test captain itching to rekindle the magic that lit up the first half of the summer through those four rip-roaring victories against New Zealand and India.
Comments / 0