Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
'Our mission statement here is making life easier' Charlotte-area food delivery service serves up local and organic menu
BELMONT, N.C. — A local chef is bringing local and organic meals to people living in Gaston County. Anthony Soriano started Feel Good Meals before the pandemic and got even busier during Covid. "They would have our meals delivered to them because they could still receive that quality of...
Part of the Plaza-Midwood soul leaves today
they say they plan to reopen in a new space in 2023. hopefully the space isn’t too far out from the original location. I still miss the comedy club that was there before Soul. The Perch w/ The Legally Dead Parrots?
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in North Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need
The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away
Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area. The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management, a Charlotte-based pest control company. “This time of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
'This is phenomenal' | Back-to-school drives get Charlotte families ready for the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule
NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: The Expensive Car Repair That Kia and Hyundai Owners Can Get For Free
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Many people who drive a Kia or Hyundai may be able to get the vehicle’s engine replaced for free. It’s all thanks to a class-action lawsuit. But many owners aren’t even aware of the option. Consumer Reporter John Matarese explains how you can find out if you qualify.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out
From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Legion Brewing expands distribution in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing, a Charlotte-based craft brewing company best known for its Juicy Jay IPA, recently expanded its distribution footprint outside of the Charlotte area for the first time in the company’s seven-year history. Legion’s beer can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in...
country1037fm.com
40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery
It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
Comments / 0