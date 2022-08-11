ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NeuroStar Opening America's First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte

To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need

The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
US News and World Report

Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
wccbcharlotte.com

Don't Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe's

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Legion Brewing expands distribution in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing, a Charlotte-based craft brewing company best known for its Juicy Jay IPA, recently expanded its distribution footprint outside of the Charlotte area for the first time in the company’s seven-year history. Legion’s beer can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in...
country1037fm.com

40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery

It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
SHELBY, NC

