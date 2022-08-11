Read full article on original website
Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque
Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
Highest rated BBQ — ‘barbacoa’ — in Albuquerque
(Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock) Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
‘Aggressive biters’: Invasive mosquito species on the rise in Albuquerque
If you're sitting on your patio enjoying the summer evening, you probably wouldn't even notice the Yellow Fever Mosquito—or Aedes Aegypti. Experts say they're smaller, harder to see and swat, and can leave big welts.
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
M’Tucci’s latest location: Teddy Roe’s speakeasy bar
M’Tucci’s recently opened another location in the Duke City. Teddy Roe’s is a speakeasy bar bringing 1920’s vibes to its customers. M’Tucci’s Partners and Bartenders Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien stopped by to discuss this new location. “It is a speakeasy above anything...
Albuquerque offers services to homeless at Coronado Park after survey
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering services ahead of the closure of Coronado Park. The city surveyed more than 100 homeless people at the park to see what, if any assistance they need. Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would close this month. The city says they have sent staff to the […]
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
5th-annual toy drive honors family’s late son
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members brought gifts Saturday for kids in the hospital to remember the life of Elijah Dimas. This is the fifth year the Dimas family has hosted the toy drive in remembrance of 10-year-old Elijah who died from Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer, two weeks short of his 11th birthday. Elijah’s […]
2022 Zozobra National Anthem singer announced
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.
KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity
Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
Navajo dub of Western classic ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ to premiere at KiMo Theatre
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the newly produced Navajo language dub of “A Fistful of Dollars” will be screened for free at the KiMo Theatre in downtown Albuquerque. This dub, produced through a partnership between the Navajo Nation Museum and MGM Pictures, is part of an ongoing effort by the museum to bring awareness to Navajo language preservation efforts through classic films.
Cemeteries lament bathing, homeless camps on grounds
The homeless people … use some of the smaller fountains throughout the park to wash themselves and we have caught them bathing, sometimes naked, in the larger fountains — Josh Glass, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery manager. There’s nothing new about homeless people seeking temporary refuge in cemeteries, but...
How ‘Better Call Saul’ Created Kim Wexler Florida Life in Albuquerque
For Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to move to Florida, 'Better Call Saul' had to build Florida in Albuequerque, N.M. Here's how they did it with real locations and visual effects.
Albuquerque zoo sees first gorilla birth in almost 20 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is celebrating the first birth of a gorilla in nearly 20 years. Zoo officials say a baby western lowland gorilla was born Wednesday to mother Samantha and father Kojo. Bob Lee, the zoo’s associate director. says the zoo does not yet know the new baby’s gender because the mother is keeping it very close. As a result, the zoo has temporarily shuttered the ape walk area so mother and baby can bond with some privacy. The zoo’s total number of western lowland gorillas is now up to eight. The last time a gorilla was born here was in 2004.
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
Albuquerque facing crossing guard shortage, working to recruit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s a friendly face and maybe even a high five on the way into school, all while keeping kids safe. But right now, crossing guards are in short supply. “It’s someone who just provides such a positive impact on so many people, it really does kind of get overlooked,” said Scott Cilke, Public […]
