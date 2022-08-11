ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Shapack cashes in as Trammell Crow drops $100M in Fulton Market

Trammell Crow dropped $100 million on Fulton Market development sites where it’s had two towers in the works for more than a year and to set up its next project, handing a profit to Jeff Shapack, one of the neighborhood’s biggest real estate players. The Dallas-based firm paid...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Suburban Chicago shopping center sold to private investor

The sale of a suburban Chicago shopping center to a private investor who plans to close it has left business owners scrambling for space. An affiliate of Jericho, New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation sold the Elgin’s Town & Country Shopping Center in Elgin to the investor, according to a press release from Chicago’s Prodigy Real Estate, which represented the seller. The statement didn’t disclose the price and a Kimco spokeswoman declined to provide details.
ELGIN, IL
therealdeal.com

Financial firm moving to Sterling Bay’s new Fulton Market development

Fulton Market has another new non-tech tenant. The Boston-based Wellington Management is expanding its presence in Chicago with a move to the transformative neighborhood. The company signed a 13-year lease for about 24,000 square feet at developer Sterling Bay’s soon-to-open 345 North Morgan Street building in the former meatpacking district, Crain’s reported. The 200,000 square-foot building is now 85 percent leased and construction should be completed next month.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Plano, TX
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Plano, IL
City
Frisco, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
therealdeal.com

Butterfly House in Carmel hits market at $40M

The iconic Butterfly House in Carmel-By-The-Sea is back on the market for more than twice what it sold for less than 10 years ago. Designed by architect Frank Wynkoop, the home is hitting the market with a $40 million price tag. Venture capitalist Kevin Comolli and his wife bought the home in 2014 for $16.5 million. The Comolli family are unloading the home and relocating to Beverly Hills.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
therealdeal.com

Bankrupt Cité restaurant owned by ex-NY first lady sold for $4.15M

A bankrupt rooftop restaurant in Lake Point Tower owned for decades by New York’s former first lady will be sold to the owner of a Mexican restaurant chain. A venture led by Al Lotfi agreed to buy the Cité restaurant, on the 70th floor of the high-rise, for $4.15 million, Crain’s reported. The sale, which still needs a judge’s approval, would end a years-long legal battle between the courts and the restaurant’s owner, Evangeline Gouletas.
RESTAURANTS
therealdeal.com

Here are DuPage County’s priciest home sales in July

The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June’s priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon Hills. The bottom rung of the group also...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy