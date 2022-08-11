Read full article on original website
Cindy Sharp
4d ago
Nine DUIs.. And still able to drive... Nobody killed or maimed yet... Pure negligence of the court. If he's allowed to be out on the streets and hurts or kills someone....
2
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
NBCMontana
Butte woman sentenced for stealing more than $600,000 from elderly victim
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte woman admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from an elderly and blind woman who was under her care. Debra Gean Roeber, 66, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and money laundering. She reportedly spent the money on a lake property, vehicles, a pontoon...
NBCMontana
Missing Helena teen found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old Helena girl has been canceled. Claire Hicks-Shephard was found safe Thursday evening. No additional information was immediately available.
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to […] The post Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
nbcrightnow.com
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
NBCMontana
Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
branfordseven.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
montanarightnow.com
An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus
BUTTE, Mont. - It's well-known that no place in the country celebrates its Irish heritage quite like the Mining City. But St. Patrick's Day isn't the only time of year that you can find Uptown painted shamrock green. Every August, the Original Mineyard on Main Street packs with people from...
montanarightnow.com
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
montanarightnow.com
Iconic Butte Pasties shop to reopen under new name while paying tribute to old owner
The post reads- “Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
buttesports.com
Ceremony set to honor Butte Miners
The State and Northwest Regional champion Butte Miners will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 Legends Stadium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be recognized, and food and drinks will be provided. Players will be signing baseballs and posters for young fans, and Regional Championship merchandise will be available to purchase.
buttesports.com
DAY 1 UPDATE: 2022 GREAT FALLS INVITE
GREAT FALLS – Things are heating up for the Bulldogs we move into the second day of the 2022 Great Falls Invite. Yesterday, Butte High took on 17 other schools at the Meadowlark Country Club. Senior Jack Priggee led the charge with a great performance, shooting 71 and carving...
montanarightnow.com
Helena Bengals Back on the Field with First Year Head Coach Dane Broadhead
Helena- We are here at Helena High School at Fiske field, for one of my favorite part of summer football camp, two a days. A lot of questions rising about the Helena High School Bengal's after a very successful season, questions that are being answered from day one of two a days. With a little segment that we like to call, three and out.
