Zion Capital Group was incorporated less than two years ago. Now, it owns seven multifamily properties in the Texas capital. Northmarq Capital arranged $43.8 million in loans for the Austin-based investment firm’s five latest acquisitions in the city, the Austin Business Journal reports. The five properties — totaling 325 units — are all located within a five mile radius between the University of Austin and North Loop.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO