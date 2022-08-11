Read full article on original website
Ohio crops benefited from rain and moderate temperatures
Ohio’s crop conditions improved last week with some additional late-week rain. USDA statistician Cheryl Turner says topsoil moisture is now 71% adequate and 7% surplus, with 21% of the cropland still needing rain. Corn silking is 96% finished, with 65% of corn in the dough stage. Ten percent of...
Scoular Selects Soyleic Soybeans
Grain ingredient processor Scoular is adding Missouri soybeans developed non GMO SOYLIEC Soybeans to its portfolio. Missouri Soybeans Licensing and Commercialization Director Bryan Stobaugh says calls it good news. …
Irrigation vital to late season crop development in drought areas
Timely rains across parts of the Western Corn Belt have been spotty and some Nebraska farmers say irrigation is the only thing keeping crops alive. Matt Bailey says 90 percent of his crops are irrigated near Schuyler in the east central portion of the state. “Dryland is not good. A lot is hanging on. We were counting on a rain today, but I don’t think that happened. Under the pivots with a good well, they look decent.
Tennessee crops: soybeans 49% and cotton 59% good to excellent
Scattered rainfalls continued to help some crop conditions improve across Tennessee. Soybeans are rated 49% good to excellent, with 92% blooming, and 70% setting pods. Cotton is rated 59% good to excellent, 98% of cotton is squaring, 82% setting bolls, and 1% with bolls opening. Corn is rated 33% good to excellent with 87% in the dough stage, and 44% dented. Tobacco is 90% topped and 44% is rated good to excellent.
California’s E85 market is booming and that’s paying off for U.S. corn farmers
California is the country’s largest domestic market for E85 fuel and the state’s largest ethanol distributor says that’s good news for farmers. Jeff Wilkerson with Pearson Fuels says retailers in California are buying ethanol at a record pace to meet the state’s low carbon fuel standard. “Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas – these are big states selling ethanol into California and it will continue. That’s where ethanol is produced and that’s where the supply is at.
Beneficial rains cross the western, southwestern Corn Belt & parts of the Plains
Across the Corn Belt, most areas are experiencing cool, dry weather, with Tuesday’s high temperatures expected to remain near or below 80°F. However, locally heavy rain is falling across the southwestern Corn Belt, especially in Missouri. Recent and ongoing showers in the western Corn Belt have benefited immature summer crops; on August 14, for example, at least one-fifth of the soybeans in Missouri (22%) and Nebraska (20%) were rated in very poor to poor condition.
Heavy rains for the Southwest; showery weather to return to the northern, eastern Corn Belt
Showers currently spreading across the southwestern Corn Belt and environs will slide into the Southeast during the mid- to late-week period. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, heavy rain over western Texas will propagate westward, becoming embedded within the Southwestern monsoon circulation. Southwestern showers will remain locally heavy, with flash flooding possible.
