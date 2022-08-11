Read full article on original website
FOUND: Missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
Authorities have canceled the search for an 18-year-old girl in Bibb County that had been reported missing.
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. If you have any...
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
UPDATE: JeffCo Deputies arrest and charge 50-year-old man with capital murder
UPDATE: Suspect Henry Edward Freeman was taken into custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 11:25 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. Freeman is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his son, 29-year-old Dandrei Freeman, on Sunday night. Freeman was taken into custody at another family member’s […]
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Man Filmed Abusing Puppies in Tuscaloosa Pleads Guilty, Gets 90 Days Jail and Probation
A West Alabama man who was arrested in 2020 after a video showing him abusing puppies circulated on Facebook has pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to animals and will spend 90 days in jail. The suspect, 23-year-old Blane Austin Colburn, was seen in the video dumping three young dogs out...
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
Teen fight erupts at Birmingham’s City Walk day after mayor issues curfew reminder
A fight among juveniles broke out Saturday night at Birmingham’s City Walk, just a day after Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a reminder to residents about the city’s curfew. North Precinct police officers just before 9:40 p.m. observed an altercation involving a large group of juveniles in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
