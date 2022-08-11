ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coker, AL

The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in crash near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
