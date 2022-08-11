ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt had big animal mishap in his Arizona home

JJ Watt’s Arizona home turned into a National Geographic special this weekend. The Cardinals defensive end revealed to his Twitter followers on Saturday that he unexpectedly found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. “Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me,” wrote Watt. “I’ve got a baby rattlesnake...
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
numberfire.com

Lenyn Sosa sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Leury Garcia versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 29 plate appearnaces this season, Sosa has a .107 batting average with a .388 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers get bad news about ace Walker Buehler

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped to get Walker Buehler back on the mound at some point before the end of the 2022 season. On Monday, we learned that will not be happening. The Dodgers announced that Buehler will undergo elbow surgery later this month that will end his 2022 season. The team did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching

With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants

Two days after he was unavailable to share in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants' 2012 World Series-winning team, left-hander Madison Bumgarner can expect a nice greeting when he opens the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA),...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns

The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
