Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO