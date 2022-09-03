Read full article on original website
All Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon [Updated]
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Cool New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!
Gamespot
Evercade EXP Preorders Are Live, Comes With 18 Capcom Classics
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld. The Evercade EXP is available to preorder now ahead of its winter launch. Check the list of partners to find your preferred retailer. Not all retailers have listings live yet, but they should be available shortly.
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
techeblog.com
Super Mario RTX Fan Project in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
You’ve seen Super Mario 64 with full ray-tracing, now check out Super Mario RTX, a fan project made in Unreal Engine 5 that shows what the legendary Nintendo character could look like on next-gen consoles. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this will not be released as a demo, mainly because Nintendo has been known to take down such projects if they ever become more than just a gameplay trailer.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Three New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has debuted a trio of new Pokemon, one of which appears to be an instant fan-favorite. Today's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showcased the new Pokemon Klawf, Amarouge, and Ceruledge. Klawf is a giant crab-like Pokemon found on the Path of Legends, a rocky area. appropriately, Klawf is a Rock-type Pokemon with the abilities Anger Shell or Shell Armor. Interestingly, at least one Klawf is a Titan Pokemon, a Pokemon much larger than normal Pokemon that appears to be an equivalent to Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Top 6 Open World Games to Explore this September 2022
Are you tired of games forcing you to follow a singular storyline? Do you want to solve the problems your own way without being given hints? Then look no further than in these open-world games. Read on to learn more about the six open-world games that I highly recommend. 6. Borderlands 3 Release date: September […] The post Top 6 Open World Games to Explore this September 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date
The next Sword & Shield Set will be coming to the West soon after its Japanese release. Here is when the Lost Origin Release Date will be. Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date – September 9, 2022 Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin will be coming out on September 9, 2022. The Japanese version […] The post Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com
Reenact Your Favorite 'Mobile Suit Gundam 00' Scenes With the Realistic Series Ptolemaios Container Diorama Kit
Premium Bandai is releasing a Realistic Series version of the Ptolemaios (Ptolemy) Container from Mobile Suit Gundam 00. This RENEWAL EDITION model — scale 1:144 — captures the transport ship in great detail with a premium paint job — complete with decals and battle-worn details. The hanger...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Announced
In addition to releasing a new trailer for the upcoming video games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet today, Nintendo also announced that there will be a special new Pokemon-themed edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED system to coincide with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this November. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, which is how Nintendo is designating it, will release on November 4th for $359.99.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Web-Anime Is on the Way
Dragon Ball Super is in top form these days, and we have its new movie to thank. If you did not know, the anime is back in the spotlight all thanks to Gohan and Piccolo's big-screen adventure. Of course, the comeback has reignited pleas from fans for a television return. And if a new report is right, Dragon Ball Super might have a little gift up its sleeve.
hypebeast.com
'Gundam Evolution' Is Finally Arriving Later This Month and It's Free to Play
More than a year after announcing the game and months of closed beta testing, Gundam Evolution has finally received a release date from Bandai Namco Entertainment. The new team-based FPS title plays very similarly to Blizzard‘s fan-favorite Overwatch, featuring two teams of six Mobile Suits that will try to eliminate each other while capturing objectives.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Is Reviving Manga Sales in a Big Way
One Piece: Red is out at last, and while the movie's stateside debut has yet to come, that hasn't stopped fans globally from embracing the release. The film is a box office hit in Japan, and a new report suggests the One Piece release accomplished a major goal. After all, the anime team wanted the movie to introduce the franchise to new fans, and a new sales report confirms One Piece manga is selling in a big way thanks to the film.
CD Projekt Red announces plans for The Witcher series
CD Projekt Red held its first-half earnings call on Wednesday. In it, the company’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński announced their plans for the Witcher series of games. While some of the announcements were already announced earlier this year, he provided some more details for them. Read on to learn more about what he said about the new saga, and The Witcher 3’s new-gen console release.
ComicBook
The Ultimate Fall 2022 Anime Release Guide
When leaves begin to brown and local coffee shops bring our their pumpkin spice lattes, you know fall is around the corner. It is that time of the year, and of course, many are bidding the summer farewell as school gets into high gear. Of course, anime fans have been preparing for the fall season, and no – we don't mean they have been studying. After all, the fall 2022 season is one of the industry's most stacked to date, and there are a lot of shows to keep up with.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to be next-gen-only
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first DLC. CD Projekt Red has announced Phantom Liberty, an adventure that takes place in a new district within the Night City. That’s great news for fans of the game. The trailer doesn’t really tell us very much, only that the protagonist, V, is...
IGN
New God of War: Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Reveals Svartalfheim
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that players just can't get enough off. They have been waiting for the release of this title since it was teased all the way back in 2020. Players have just been waiting patiently since then and have been feeding off the information and details that are being revealed by the developers. God of War: Ragnarok just received and all new gameplay video and this time it showcases an unexplored realm.
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
