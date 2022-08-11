ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Accused of Throwing and Choking His Own Child

A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, August 13th after being accused of throwing and choking his own child. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of 44th Street. They were told that 37-year-old Ferris Butler had thrown his child and was actively being fought back by others in the home.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Local Lubbock: Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day

Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Jumps from F to C Rating

After previously receiving an F grade from the Texas Education Agency and almost being repurposed by Lubbock ISD, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy has climbed all the way up to a C rating. Dunbar previously has received Improvement Required ratings from the TEA multiple years in a row. After having received...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Did You Know You Can Have a Foam Party in Lubbock?

How much fun does a foam party sound? Well, you can now have them anywhere in Lubbock and surrounding areas and it's a good time for any age young or old!. This sounds crazy and fun for so many different occasions. You can do it for any kind of party, school event, camp, gender reveal, nighttime UV glow foam and so much more. The fun times are endless.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food

As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

