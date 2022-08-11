Read full article on original website
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, August 13th after being accused of throwing and choking his own child. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of 44th Street. They were told that 37-year-old Ferris Butler had thrown his child and was actively being fought back by others in the home.
Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
After previously receiving an F grade from the Texas Education Agency and almost being repurposed by Lubbock ISD, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy has climbed all the way up to a C rating. Dunbar previously has received Improvement Required ratings from the TEA multiple years in a row. After having received...
How much fun does a foam party sound? Well, you can now have them anywhere in Lubbock and surrounding areas and it's a good time for any age young or old!. This sounds crazy and fun for so many different occasions. You can do it for any kind of party, school event, camp, gender reveal, nighttime UV glow foam and so much more. The fun times are endless.
Lubbock is home to so many amazing food trucks that you have to try. Each truck typically has their own schedule and events they regularly attend, but sometime several trucks come together and form their own event. Next Friday, August 19th is a perfect example of that. All food truck...
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
The housing market is cooling in Texas and the United States as a whole. Here's the latest from Trading Economics, which also predicts this trend will continue for quite some time. Existing home sales in the US dropped 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million in June...
As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
