Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.

LOLO, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO