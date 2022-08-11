ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
LOLO, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy