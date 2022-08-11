Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’

Read full article on original website
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m.
Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
Person taken into custody for attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair
A child was grabbed and picked up at the Western Montana Fair by suspect male, Robert Price. Price began to run with the child in his arms.
