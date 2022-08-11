ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash with personal injury.
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
Indianapolis to host 2024 NIT basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans can catch the National Invitation Tournament close to home soon. The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will host the event in 2024. The NCAA announced Friday that Las Vegas and Indianapolis were selected to host the NIT semifinals and championship after a nationwide bid process. The 2024 event is being hosted by Butler University, with games played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4.
