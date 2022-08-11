INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans can catch the National Invitation Tournament close to home soon. The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will host the event in 2024. The NCAA announced Friday that Las Vegas and Indianapolis were selected to host the NIT semifinals and championship after a nationwide bid process. The 2024 event is being hosted by Butler University, with games played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4.

