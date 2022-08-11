Read full article on original website
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
Richland homes evacuated as brush fire burns along interstate in Tri-Cities
A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Large fire off I-182 East and Queensgate Dr. spreading close to homes
RICHLAND, Wash. - A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
KIMA TV
Yakima gas station glitch charged customers only 46 cents a gallon
YAKIMA -- Many people were filling up their tanks for under 50 cents last night after a system glitch at an Arco gas station in Yakima. The word quickly spread online, prompting more and more people to head to the AMPM gas station on North 1st Street. However, other people...
KEPR
Homeowners return home after fire threatens Richland neighborhood
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland families living near Jericho Rd and Jason Loop are back home safe after being forced to evacuate late Saturday night. What started as a quiet evening, quickly turned into panic as homeowners watched the fire spread into their backyards and dangerously close to homes. With...
‘We need to address these issues:’ Franklin County Sheriff officials working to combat mental health concerns
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — As mental health problems become more prominent in our community and the number of people experiencing those issues continues to rise, Franklin County officials say we need to find solutions immediately for both the short and long terms. “We as a community need to figure...
KIMA TV
Construction on $13 million underpass nearing completion
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The end is in sight. WSDOT leaders said construction on the $13 million underpass to re-route Ridgeline Dr under Highway 395 and I-82 in Kennewick is nearing completion. The project adds on and off ramps from the highway, eliminating congestion and allowing drivers to make a...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
KEPR
College Place woman dies in violent crash
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 85-year-old woman died in a violent crash Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. Just before 11 a.m., authorities said Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near MP 352, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla. Officials said...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
kpq.com
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
