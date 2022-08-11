ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail#Riesling#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Fifth Ave#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Real Estate#The County Assessor#New Tradition Homes Inc#Kristel Adam Dirkes#E 22nd Place#S Alder Place#Ddb Llc#4524 4548#Inspiration Builders Inc#Washington Inc
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County

MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Large fire off I-182 East and Queensgate Dr. spreading close to homes

RICHLAND, Wash. - A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity

It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
MABTON, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima gas station glitch charged customers only 46 cents a gallon

YAKIMA -- Many people were filling up their tanks for under 50 cents last night after a system glitch at an Arco gas station in Yakima. The word quickly spread online, prompting more and more people to head to the AMPM gas station on North 1st Street. However, other people...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Homeowners return home after fire threatens Richland neighborhood

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland families living near Jericho Rd and Jason Loop are back home safe after being forced to evacuate late Saturday night. What started as a quiet evening, quickly turned into panic as homeowners watched the fire spread into their backyards and dangerously close to homes. With...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Construction on $13 million underpass nearing completion

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The end is in sight. WSDOT leaders said construction on the $13 million underpass to re-route Ridgeline Dr under Highway 395 and I-82 in Kennewick is nearing completion. The project adds on and off ramps from the highway, eliminating congestion and allowing drivers to make a...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

College Place woman dies in violent crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 85-year-old woman died in a violent crash Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. Just before 11 a.m., authorities said Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near MP 352, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla. Officials said...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames

A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
MANSFIELD, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy