This Ontario home for sale comes with endless space and costs under $700,000. Located in Sarnia, the abode boasts 17 rooms and is listed at $675,000. This century house is filled with historic charm, from the stained glass windows to the intricate trim and regal fireplaces. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total .As you walk up to the home, you'll be greeted with a small front porch and ivy-covered brick walls. The blue shutters add a pop of colour to the exterior.

