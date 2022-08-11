The Port of Pasco will pursue air service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after securing a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Small Community Air Service Development grant will let the port guarantee revenue to prospective airlines willing to serve the Tri-Cities Airport. It is not a guarantee that an airline will step up, but it helps take the risk out of adding a route to an airline schedule.

