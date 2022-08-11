ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pucci Amanda Jhones
4d ago

This is the saddest news ever the saddest news that this wonderful store has shut down for good saddest news ever about a store should say

Thrillist

Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo

Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too. Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods. In typical Target...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!

Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC

The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

5 weekend getaways from New York City

Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Love Thy Beast departing 5th Street for Brooklyn

Love Thy Beast, the 5-year-old dog boutique at 300 E. Fifth St. just east of Second Avenue, is moving next month to a larger (by 4x) space in Williamsburg (thanks to Steven for the photos)... In an Instagram post, owner Tiziana Agnello wrote:. There are many happy tears as I...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Union Square#Food Drink#Bar Info#The Trader Joe
thezoereport.com

Size-Inclusive Thrift Shopping Tricks From The Pros

Thrift shopping is never an effortless process. It takes a certain amount of grit and fortitude to sort through another person’s once-treasured, now-forgotten items in the hopes of finding something that works for yourself. But as Alexis Krase, founder of New York City’s only plus-size pre-owned clothing boutique Plus BKLYN, points out, plus-size thrift shopping is that much more of an arduous process. “The sheer amount of options has always been a challenge for plus-size people because there’s so much more of a scarcity in terms of availability,” she tells TZR over Zoom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Penny Hoarder

Bite Into the Big Apple With 20 Free Things to Do in NYC

Start spreading the news: New York has plenty of free things to do. Or course, the city definitely lives up to its reputation of exorbitant prices and excessive wealth. Some restaurants serve $35 chocolate martinis and T-bone steaks upwards of $100. High-end boutiques hang basic black dresses made of cotton on sale racks for $820 and an Uber to the airport can be $135 when demand is high.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dctheaterarts.org

NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

