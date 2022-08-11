Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
syvnews.com
'Beautiful first day': Lompoc campuses welcome return of students
Students across the Lompoc Unified School District returned to classrooms Monday after a two-month summer break, for the comeback of early morning alarm clocks, bus stops and the school bell. One mother of three said her morning was a tad stressful with twin boys starting sixth grade and a daughter...
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
Lompoc Record
Hancock College opens doors to thousands of students on Santa Maria, Lompoc campuses
Hordes of students converged on Hancock College campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc to start the 2022-23 academic year Monday, with more than 9,700 enrolled for credit and noncredit classes, school officials said. “Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers...
sitelinesb.com
Where in Santa Barbara…?
Know where this was shot? Prove it in the comments. UPDATE: Congratulations to Ryan Shurtleff for identifying this as the Highway 101 pedestrian overpass at Ortega Street. Sign up for the Siteline email newsletter and you’ll never miss a post.
Santa Barbara Airport seeks volunteers for big upcoming disaster drill
The Santa Barbara Airport is seeking volunteers to play a role in a full-scale disaster drill set to take place in September. The post Santa Barbara Airport seeks volunteers for big upcoming disaster drill appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Zoo Receives First Outdoor Preschool License in California
Over the past two years while so many parents navigated new challenges surrounding remote learning due to Covid, the Santa Barbara Zoo expanded its existing Outdoor Education programs, and launched Early Explorers Preschool, an early education program for children age 3 to 5. After two successful years, the Santa Barbara Zoo is pleased to announce the Early Explorers program has received its official license from the State of California, and is the very first licensed outdoor preschool in California, providing one of the most unique educational experiences available.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Students are preparing to kick off the Fall 2022 school year
Students across the board are getting their backpacks and lunch bags ready to take on the new school year.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Airport Adds Lactation Pod for Traveling Parents
Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the newest amenity for a traveling parent in need of a private space to breastfeed or pump while utilizing our Terminal, a secure and private Lactation Pod. This new facility can be found on the second floor of the Terminal building, past the TSA Security Check Point, and just to the right of Gate 2.
Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home
A family cat died in a residential structure fire that broke out in a single-story Goleta home on Monday morning, but no other injuries were reported. The post Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Five Fun Things to Do in Goleta
The seaside town of Goleta, located approximately nine miles north of Santa Barbara, is home to much more than the University of California, Santa Barbara. Known agriculturally for its avocado and lemon tree farming, this slice of the Santa Barbara South Coast is not-to-be-missed during your vacation to The American Riviera®.
sitelinesb.com
The Hilton Santa Barbara Has Big Expansion Plans
••• It’s like hyperlocal HGTV: “My name is Laura Rice. I was a product development designer and trend analyst for a large corporation. I recently purchased this home in Montecito [above] for 2.675 over FaceTime with no contingencies! Follow along as I flip this house into my dream Mediterranean styled home!”
Santa Barbara Edhat
State Street Promenade Deep Cleaning Scheduled
Sweeping and pressure washing in the street is scheduled as follows:. Monday, August 15th 1200-900 Blocks (Victoria to Canon Perdido) Tuesday, August 16th 800-600 Blocks (Canon Perdido to Cota) Wednesday, August 17th 500-300 Blocks (Cota to 101) Time: 1:30 AM – 10:00 AM. To enable thorough cleaning of curbs...
Students and staff kick off their first day of school at Allan Hancock College
The students and staff of Allan Hancock College prepare for their first back of in-person in classes for the fall 2022 semester. The post Students and staff kick off their first day of school at Allan Hancock College appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
