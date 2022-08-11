Read full article on original website
Oct. 22 game between Notre Dame and UNLV available only on Peacock
Remember last year when Notre Dame’s home opener against Toledo was available only on Peacock? Afterwards, it appeared that this only was an experimental thing or at least something to promote NBC’s new streaming service. Well, you’ll have to help your relatives and friends who know nothing about streaming again. That’s because when the Irish play UNLV on Oct. 22, the game only will be available on Peacock and not on NBC.
World Series to start on a Friday, could see latest end ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day. Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary. As part of this year’s schedule, off days will be skipped between Games 4 and 5 of the Division Series and Games 5 and 6 of the Championship Series, potentially taxing bullpens. The AL Division Series will have an unusual off day between Games 1 and 2. The new format has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.
