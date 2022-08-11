Read full article on original website
Voice of America
2 Soldiers Killed in Fighting With Militants in SW Pakistan
Islamabad — An attack by militants in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province left two soldiers dead and six wounded, the military said Sunday. The military said in a statement that one of the wounded soldiers was an officer who was hurt during a heavy exchange of fire with fleeing attackers after their attack was repulsed. The militants were then chased into mountains in Khost province, it said.
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills 14 al-Shabab Militants
Officials in central Somalia say a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabab militants has killed 14 fighters, the deadliest strike against the terrorist group in months. The airstrike that targeted al-Qaida-linked Islamist militant group al-Shabab took place Sunday in Somalia’s central region of Hiran. Military officials there who spoke with VOA...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Launch App to Monitor Crude Oil Theft
Abuja, Nigeria — Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria, says thieves and vandals cost the country up to 200,000 barrels of oil per day - that's billions of dollars in lost revenue. To combat the problem, Nigerian oil authorities have launched a mobile app for reporting the incidents and rewarding those who do.
Voice of America
At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Cairo Coptic Church
Cairo — Egypt's health ministry says that 41 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Coptic church in the densely populated Cairo suburb of Imbaba. Witnesses say the fire started following a short circuit in an air conditioning unit. People shouted and screamed as the fire...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Affiliate Claims It Killed Four Russian Mercenaries in Mali
Al-Qaida's affiliate in Mali claimed Monday it had killed four mercenaries from Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, in an ambush around Bandiagara in central Mali. The media unit for Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), said in a statement its fighters clashed with the mercenaries Saturday in the...
Voice of America
Syrian State Media Says 3 Killed in Israeli Attacks
Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military. State media said air defense forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartus. It said...
Voice of America
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention
Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Rights Commission Says It Could Investigate Allegations of Land Distribution in Western Tigray
A controversial resettlement and land distribution effort by Amhara authorities in Western Tigray allowing ethnic Amharas access to land is drawing protests from locals in the disputed region. With rare access to the town of Mai Kadra, reporter Henry Wilkins spoke to ethnic Tigrayans who claim they are being forced from the region and ethnic Amharas who claim they are neglected because of new arrivals.
Voice of America
Fireworks Blast at Market in Armenia Kills 2, Injures 60
Yerevan, Armenia — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire. Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to...
Voice of America
Afghan Family Separated During Evacuation Sees 'No Sign' of Reunion
This story is part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The series includes eyewitness accounts of the day Kabul fell, stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics. During the fall of Afghanistan last August, the Merzay family was forced to separate. Today, they are still waiting to be reunited. VOA’s Mohammad Ahmadi has the story from Hyattsville, Maryland.
Voice of America
Nicaragua Revokes License of Oldest Radio Station
One of the oldest and last remaining independent radio broadcasters in Nicaragua has been forced off the air, in a decision its director described as “political.”. The Nicaraguan telecommunications agency issued a letter to Radio Dario on Friday, informing the independent broadcaster that its license was to be revoked.
Voice of America
Taliban Mark One Year of Rule Amid Criticism Over Rights and Other Abuses
Islamabad — The Taliban marked one year Monday since they retook power from the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan, seeking international partnership in bringing stability to the country which has been racked by years of war. Fighters of the insurgent-turned-ruling group took to the streets in Afghan cities, including...
Voice of America
Taliban Announce Public Holiday in Afghanistan to Mark Retaking of Power
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops. The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security...
Voice of America
Millions of Afghans Facing Catastrophic Hunger
A top U.N. official in Afghanistan said Monday that millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as winter approaches and humanitarian funding is running low. "The situation can be best described as pure catastrophe," U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters via video from Kabul.
Voice of America
Iran Denies Link to Rushdie Stabbing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied any Iranian involvement in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. A ministry spokesman told journalists that the Iran considers no one “deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters.”. Rushdie’s agent said Sunday that while the author faced a long recovery,...
Voice of America
Overview: A Year of Taliban Rule in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — One year after the Taliban's return to power, the Islamist group's efforts to manage an economy already beset by drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and waning confidence in the government it toppled, have largely proven fruitless. In Afghanistan's final fiscal year before Ashraf Ghani's Western-backed coalition government collapsed...
Voice of America
Activists Urge Bachelet to Raise Human Rights Concerns During Bangladesh Visit
Nine global human rights organizations have urged U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to publicly call for an immediate halt to serious human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, in Bangladesh, during her visit to the south Asian nation this week. Bachelet arrived Sunday and...
Voice of America
Somalia Receives Food Aid as ‘Catastrophic’ Drought Worsens
Mogadishu — The Somali government received 40 containers of food aid from the United Arab Emirates Saturday, amid concern over famine in the Horn of African country. The drought has displaced a million people so far. In a handover ceremony that took place in Mogadishu’s seaport Saturday, Somalia received...
Voice of America
How ISKP Has Affected Afghanistan, Regional Security in Taliban-Ruled Country
Islamabad, Pakistan — In the 12 months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over control of the South Asian nation, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the IS terror outfit’s regional affiliate, remains a formidable armed actor, experts say. They also say the...
