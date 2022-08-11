Read full article on original website
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
Arnold’s Grill-N-Smoke to serve lunch at the Rolla Regional Hiring Event at Columbia College
The Rolla Job Center is excited to announce that Arnold’s Grill-N-Smoke will be on hand at the Rolla Regional Hiring Event on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10a.m.-2p.m. at the Columbia College Rolla campus. Not only will job seekers have the opportunity to do one-on-one interviews with over 30...
Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park
More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Photos: 'House at Noser Mill' preserves its 1850s history in Leslie, Mo.
Known as the “House at Noser Mill,” the handsome four-story home is an imposing structure with an intriguing history to match. Nestled into a landscape of rolling hills about an hour west of St. Louis in Franklin County, it dates to 1850 when it was built with local yellow limestone by German immigrant Dietrich Voss.
Statement Concerning John Hampton, Jr.
On Thursday, August 11, Bishop Bob Farr met with John Hampton, Jr. in a supervisory meeting and removed him from his appointment to the Hermann and Rosebud United Methodist Churches. He will be on indefinite suspension without pay until the resolution of the Camden County criminal investigation. Hampton is not allowed on church property due to the restrictions of the criminal charges.
$174K Show Me Cash winner sold in Villa Ridge, Missouri
A man's decision to buy a Show Me Cash ticket at a Villa Ridge convenience store ahead of a recent drawing proved quite fruitful.
Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield. Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold
Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
Jail to house federal inmates
After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.
Big Bend bridge over I-44 to reopen Monday
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — After months of being closed, the bridge that allows traffic to travel over Interstate 44 on Big Bend Road will reopen Monday. MoDOT said construction crews would reopen one lane in both directions on the bridge as well as the lanes to turn left onto I-44 before evening rush hour traffic, weather permitting.
