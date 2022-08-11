ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
dogster.com

The 3-3-3 Rule: What Are the Phases of a Rescue Dog?

The 3-3-3 rule explains what you need to know about the adjustment period in the first three days, three weeks and three months after adopting a rescue dog. Understanding what to expect and how to help your rescue dog adjust leads to a smoother transition and happier home. Adopting a...
PETS
dailyphew.com

This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic

It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
ANIMALS
Sachin

A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @59748hayvan. An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS
