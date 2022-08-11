ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO

Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Bob Calhoun
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Antonio Inoki
Person
Gene Lebell
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Deadline

Johnny Depp To Direct ‘Modigliani’, His First Directorial Effort in 25 Years; Al Pacino Co-Producing

Johnny Depp is due to hop back into the director’s seat for the first time in 25 years with Modigliani, a feature film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, which he will co-produce alongside Al Pacino. Sources close to Depp confirmed the news of the production with Deadline. Barry Navidi will co-produce alongside Depp and Pacino. The film marks Navidi’s fourth collaboration with Pacino whom he worked with on The Merchant Of Venice (2004), Wilde Salomé (2011), and Salomé (2013). Depp and Pacino also starred opposite each other in the 1997 crime flick Donnie Brasco. Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre...
MOVIES
E! News

See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hollywood#Celebrities Death#Inspiration#The Green Hornet
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years — here are the details

Johnny Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century. The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
Collider

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington

Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slam Kevin Federline for Claiming Singer’s Sons Don’t Want to See Her

Sam Asghari defended wife Britney Spears against her ex-husband’s claim that the singer's children don't want to see their mom. On Saturday (Aug. 6), both the "Toxic" singer and her new husband responded publicly to Kevin's tell-all interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Kevin claimed his and Britney's teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, have been purposefully avoiding their mother.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date

The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm Shot a Larry Death Scene, But Didn’t Use It

Larry David was almost dead. Pretty pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyyy dead. That’s the surprising insight into the previous season of the show provided by Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner Jeff Schaffer. In a new interview, Schaffer revealed that there was a very good chance that Season 11 could have been the series’ last. And if that was the case ... Larry would have died.
TV SERIES
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy