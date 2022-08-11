Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO
Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Tom Hanks’ Worst-Rated Movie of All Time
Actor Tom Hanks has a lot of hits under his belt, but they aren't all winners. Here are a few of his worst films, including 2 with downright abysmal ratings.
Johnny Depp To Direct ‘Modigliani’, His First Directorial Effort in 25 Years; Al Pacino Co-Producing
Johnny Depp is due to hop back into the director’s seat for the first time in 25 years with Modigliani, a feature film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, which he will co-produce alongside Al Pacino. Sources close to Depp confirmed the news of the production with Deadline. Barry Navidi will co-produce alongside Depp and Pacino. The film marks Navidi’s fourth collaboration with Pacino whom he worked with on The Merchant Of Venice (2004), Wilde Salomé (2011), and Salomé (2013). Depp and Pacino also starred opposite each other in the 1997 crime flick Donnie Brasco. Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre...
See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years — here are the details
Johnny Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century. The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Film academy apologizes to Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather stood on the Academy Awards stage on behalf of Marlon Brando to speak about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to her for the abuse she endured. The...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slam Kevin Federline for Claiming Singer’s Sons Don’t Want to See Her
Sam Asghari defended wife Britney Spears against her ex-husband’s claim that the singer's children don't want to see their mom. On Saturday (Aug. 6), both the "Toxic" singer and her new husband responded publicly to Kevin's tell-all interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Kevin claimed his and Britney's teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, have been purposefully avoiding their mother.
Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date
The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.
Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone
Similar to Avril Lavigne's inescapable Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem conspiracy floating around the internet. The theory claims Eminem was replaced by a clone after the rapper supposedly died in a car accident. According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, Eminem "died in a car accident" back...
Nick Jonas Reveals New Secrets About ‘S.O.S.’ on Song’s 15th Anniversary
Nick Jonas just got candid about one of the Jonas Brothers' biggest hits. Nick recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of "S.O.S" by sharing a few "fun facts" about the smash single. On TikTok, Nick revealed he was only 13 when he wrote the song "in a hotel room in New...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm Shot a Larry Death Scene, But Didn’t Use It
Larry David was almost dead. Pretty pretty pretty pretty prettyyyyyyyyy dead. That’s the surprising insight into the previous season of the show provided by Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner Jeff Schaffer. In a new interview, Schaffer revealed that there was a very good chance that Season 11 could have been the series’ last. And if that was the case ... Larry would have died.
