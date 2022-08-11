Read full article on original website
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In July 2022
Mid-cap stocks are often overlooked due to the stability that large-cap stocks offer and the growth prospects of small-cap stocks. However, mid-cap stocks may offer better upside potential because they potentially provide both – the stability of large-cap stocks and the growth of small-cap stocks. Moreover, such stocks have provided better risk/return characteristics historically as well. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in July 2022.
The Trade Desk Proves Digital Advertising Is Not Dead
Digital advertising technology (AdTech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock took a nosedive when digital advertising networks signaled the slowdown in digital advertising. It’s been a rough two-years for the adtech industry. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) privacy clampdown and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) blocking of third-party tracking cookies on its Chrome browser were two major blows to adtech companies that directly impacted major players like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). In fact, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (APP) features are estimated to impact Facebook’s revenues by $12.8 billion in 2022. Couple that with the headwinds of inflation, cooling consumer spending, collapsing share prices, and a recession could lead investors into thinking that adtech is dead.
Cyxtera: Unsustainable Business Model On A Debt Lease Of Life In The Hot Data Centers Space
Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) came public via a SPAC in the summer of 2021. The company is a sub-scale operator of poorly-positioned data centers leased from facility owners. The leasing strategy, high-cost retail model, low space utilization and excess leverage drive bottom of the industry cash generation. Financial performance is unlikely to improve going forward. Continued negative leasing dynamics and an ill-considered financial strategy exposing the company to cost inflation and rising rates will likely pressure margins further going forward.
Identifying The Right Marketing Channel For Your Campaign
Your marketing campaign should have a clear idea of what channels it will establish. Marketing channels are the medium through which you reach your audience. They help to drive traffic to your website and define the content to increase sales and exposure. The choice of channel affects not just your...
