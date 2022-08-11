Mid-cap stocks are often overlooked due to the stability that large-cap stocks offer and the growth prospects of small-cap stocks. However, mid-cap stocks may offer better upside potential because they potentially provide both – the stability of large-cap stocks and the growth of small-cap stocks. Moreover, such stocks have provided better risk/return characteristics historically as well. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in July 2022.

