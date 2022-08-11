Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. The chase started near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast and ended at Charleston and Decatur. LVMPD Captain Carlos Hank said police were following up on...
AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
Flight delays expected after false shooting report at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight delays are expected at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday morning after false reports of a shooting overnight. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a loud noise in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14 led to panic with people thinking there was a shooting. LVMPD said the noise is believed to be the result of an unruly person, who was taken into custody. Airport officials described it as a “security incident.”
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo. Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition. Eastbound Flamingo...
Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody. Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. Puddles form in CCSD classrooms after storms. Updated: 11 hours ago. After monsoon storms, a Las Vegas elementary school...
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site. According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.
A Fighting Chance: New program introduces underprivileged Las Vegas high school students to MMA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Inside Syndicate MMA gym in the southwest valley, professional fighters train around the clock, but over the last few months a new crowd of high school students are learning the craft. “You go one! Two! Left of the body,” professional boxer and coach Shane Mosley...
Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
Las Vegas sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service on Friday said that with Thursday night’s 0.58 inches of rain added to the total, this year’s monsoon season Las Vegas Valley has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far.
PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
CCSD Trustees approve $95K settlement for Superintendent Jara
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the first meeting of the school year for CCSD Trustees Thursday night, a settlement agreement between the seven-member board and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was approved. Last year, Dr. Jara filed a $2.65 million lawsuit against them. “I would actually not want to draw...
