ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Flight delays expected after false shooting report at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight delays are expected at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday morning after false reports of a shooting overnight. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a loud noise in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14 led to panic with people thinking there was a shooting. LVMPD said the noise is believed to be the result of an unruly person, who was taken into custody. Airport officials described it as a “security incident.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo. Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition. Eastbound Flamingo...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox5 KVVU

Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site. According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service on Friday said that with Thursday night’s 0.58 inches of rain added to the total, this year’s monsoon season Las Vegas Valley has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD Trustees approve $95K settlement for Superintendent Jara

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the first meeting of the school year for CCSD Trustees Thursday night, a settlement agreement between the seven-member board and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was approved. Last year, Dr. Jara filed a $2.65 million lawsuit against them. “I would actually not want to draw...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy