Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy

The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal sitting for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Yasmani Grandal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will take the afternoon off while Seby Zavala starts behind the dish and bats eighth against the Tigers. Our models project the veteran catcher for 3 home runs, 15 runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Lenyn Sosa sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Leury Garcia versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 29 plate appearnaces this season, Sosa has a .107 batting average with a .388 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Lenyn Sosa starting at shortstop for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox listed Lenyn Sosa as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa will bat ninth and start at shortstop Sunday while Leury Garcia sits. Sosa, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for today's contests, has averaged 4.6 fantasy points per game in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
ARLINGTON, TX

