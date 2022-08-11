Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy
The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
Detroit Tigers lose 2-0 to Chicago White Sox; Michael Kopech pulled with no-hitter intact
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa removed right-hander Michael Kopech from his start after the sixth inning with a no-hitter intact. The 26-year-old was in complete control. Kopech, in his 21st start this season, was replaced by righty reliever Reynaldo Lopez for the seventh inning. The first batter Lopez faced, Javier Báez, laced a...
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not include Yasmani Grandal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will take the afternoon off while Seby Zavala starts behind the dish and bats eighth against the Tigers. Our models project the veteran catcher for 3 home runs, 15 runs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player "feels remorseful." Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a "private conversation" with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban...
numberfire.com
Lenyn Sosa sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Leury Garcia versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 29 plate appearnaces this season, Sosa has a .107 batting average with a .388 OPS,...
ESPN
Albert Pujols homers twice to close in on Alex Rodriguez on career HR list, help St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee Brewers
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its National League Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1½ games.
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Lenyn Sosa starting at shortstop for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox listed Lenyn Sosa as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa will bat ninth and start at shortstop Sunday while Leury Garcia sits. Sosa, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for today's contests, has averaged 4.6 fantasy points per game in...
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
Comments / 0