Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
Eyewitness News
Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring. Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with...
Eyewitness News
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Wolcott police hold back to school supply drive
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Some of you might spend this weekend getting your kids new school supplies. In Wolcott, the police department is collecting supplies to hand out to children. “With everything as expensive as it is right now anything to do to give back to the community, this is...
Eyewitness News
Police warn of social media challenge that includes thefts of specific vehicles
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A couple of vehicle brands are being targeted by thieves as part of a social media challenge, according to East Windsor police. They said Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen across the country because of the challenge. “The videos show how to steal these...
Eyewitness News
Playground fire in Hartford under investigation
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains of a playscape right next to a splash pad.
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. Updated: 19 hours ago. Bus companies are dealing...
Eyewitness News
Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
Eyewitness News
State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
Eyewitness News
BBB: concertgoers beware of Ticketmaster lookalike scam
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With concerts back in action, and ticket sales back to pre-Covid-19 levels, con artists are preying on concertgoers by pretending to represent popular ticket seller Ticketmaster. The Better Business Bureau says this is how the scam works:. “You are looking to buy tickets to an upcoming...
Eyewitness News
Woman who used stolen credit cards at Waterford Best Buy sought by police
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who used stolen credit cards to buy electronics in Waterford is being sought by police. The incident happened on July 30 around 10:30 a.m. Police released a surveillance photo of the woman. They said she used three separate stolen credit cards to buy an...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers save the life of a woman who was on the ledge of a parking garage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. New Haven officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios, and Marelyn Vega responded to a parking garage on Aug. 6. The call was for a woman in distress who was...
Eyewitness News
Towns seeing increase in gas station crimes
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown posted a video to social media of a car being stolen from a gas station in about 7 seconds. They said it happened around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Police also said that the keys were...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.".
Eyewitness News
East Hampton’s Board of Education approves armed guards for all schools
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - East Hampton Board of Education members on Monday night approved a measure that adds armed security guards to all schools. District leaders approved the hiring of three additional guards as part of a plan to make their classrooms safer. They said they will need to...
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools.
Eyewitness News
SURVEILLENCE VIDEO: Car stolen in 7 seconds in Watertown
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.".
