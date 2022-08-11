ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring. Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Playground fire in Hartford under investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains of a playscape right next to a splash pad.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

BBB: concertgoers beware of Ticketmaster lookalike scam

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With concerts back in action, and ticket sales back to pre-Covid-19 levels, con artists are preying on concertgoers by pretending to represent popular ticket seller Ticketmaster. The Better Business Bureau says this is how the scam works:. “You are looking to buy tickets to an upcoming...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Towns seeing increase in gas station crimes

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown posted a video to social media of a car being stolen from a gas station in about 7 seconds. They said it happened around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Police also said that the keys were...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.".
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLENCE VIDEO: Car stolen in 7 seconds in Watertown

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.".
WATERTOWN, CT

